A nurse at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth has scooped a top prize at the the prestigious Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales Nurse of the Year Awards.
Six members of the nursing team at Hywel Dda University Health Board were recognised at the awards ceremony, held in Cardiff on 20 November.
Donna Blinston, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Hepatology at Bronglais Hospital was named the winner of the Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Award at the ceremony.
Winners and runners-up elsewhere for Hywel Dda nurses were Emma Phillips, Quality Improvement Practitioner at Withybush Hospital who was the winner of the the Registered Nurse – Adult Award; Lynda Jones and Shona Lewis, both Health Care Support Workers at Glangwili Hospital, the joint winners of the Health Care Support Worker Award; Angharad Hanbury, Lead Nurse for Radiology at Prince Philip Hospital, runner up of the Registered Nurse – Adult Award; and Richard Morgan, Community Nurse in the Carmarthen Community Learning Disabilities Team - the runner up of the Registered Nurse – Learning Disabilities Award
Sharon Daniel, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda said: “I am very proud that our Hywel Dda nurses have been recognised again at this prestigious event.
“The awards provide a great opportunity for nurses, midwives, support workers and students to showcase the difference they make to the lives of people we care for.
“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to all of this year’s nominees, runners up, and winners. Their achievements are a reflection not only of their hard work and dedication, but also of the collective effort of colleagues across our services.
“It is truly a privilege to work alongside such compassionate and committed professionals, and I am humbled by the remarkable impact they continue to have on the communities we serve.”
