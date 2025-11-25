Winners and runners-up elsewhere for Hywel Dda nurses were Emma Phillips, Quality Improvement Practitioner at Withybush Hospital who was the winner of the the Registered Nurse – Adult Award; Lynda Jones and Shona Lewis, both Health Care Support Workers at Glangwili Hospital, the joint winners of the Health Care Support Worker Award; Angharad Hanbury, Lead Nurse for Radiology at Prince Philip Hospital, runner up of the Registered Nurse – Adult Award; and Richard Morgan, Community Nurse in the Carmarthen Community Learning Disabilities Team - the runner up of the Registered Nurse – Learning Disabilities Award