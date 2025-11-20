The shortlist for the Caru Ceredigion Awards 2025 has been officially announced, with an impressive range of finalists representing 12 categories.
The awards are a celebration of the outstanding contributions and successes of businesses, community projects, and individuals across the county.
After receiving an incredible response of over 110 applications, the nominees on the shortlist range from community projects, volunteers and events that have had a positive impact on their local communities, to some of the leading and innovative businesses that succeed in putting Ceredigion on the map.
The panel of judges were very impressed by the quality and number of applications for the awards which draw attention to the talent, innovation and resilience within Ceredigion's communities, organisations, and businesses.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday, 11 December held at the Lloyd Thomas Centre, Lampeter Campus, University of Trinity Saint David.
Hosted by S4C presenter, Dafydd Wyn Rees and ITV Cymru Wales journalist, Nest Jenkins, the evening promises to be a celebration and recognition of the unique and exceptional contributions each of them has made to the economy and communities of Ceredigion.
Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: “There has been an overwhelming response to this year’s Caru Ceredigion Awards, with so many applications making shortlisting a real challenge for the judges.
“This year’s shortlist reflects the exceptional talent, innovation, and community spirit across Ceredigion.
“Congratulations to all who have made it through to the next stage.”
The event is organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the banner of Caru Ceredigion.
Cynnal y Cardi is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is working to help boost the local economy and tackle some of the challenges facing people and enterprises.
