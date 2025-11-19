Hywel Dda University Health Board is asking anyone who is currently experiencing respiratory or gastric related symptoms or who has been in contact with other people who have these symptoms, to avoid visiting friends and relatives in hospital.
This is to limit the spread of infection and to keep our patients as safe and well as possible.
People are being asked not to visit any hospital sites if they feel unwell.
This includes anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or a respiratory infection or if they currently have or had, diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past 48 hours.
The same applies if a person has been in contact with anyone with these symptoms in the past 48 hours.
