Parents and guardians in Wales are being encouraged to protect young people against HPV related cancers by ensuring they take up the offer of the HPV vaccine in school.
HPV (human papillomavirus) is a common virus in the UK, and it is estimated that eight out of 10 people will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives.
Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “Most HPV infections don’t show any symptoms and for most people, the virus will clear from the body naturally without causing harm. However, in some cases it can lead to cell changes that may develop into cancer, or cause genital warts
“High-risk types of HPV are linked to cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, and other cancers of the genitals and anus.
“The HPV vaccine is a safe and highly effective single-dose vaccine that is offered to all children at 12 to 13 years of age, or school year 8. It provides long-lasting protection against HPV and the cancers it can cause.”
Young people remain eligible to receive the HPV vaccine up until their 25th birthday. For boys, the catch up is for those born after 1 September 2006.
Graham Brown, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: " The HPV vaccine is a highly effective vaccine that provides long-lasting protection against HPV and the cancers it can cause. Even if you’ve had the HPV vaccine, it is still important to attend cervical screening appointments.
“The vaccine protects against the most common types of HPV that cause cervical cancer but doesn't protect against all types. Getting the HPV vaccine and attending your screening appointments, when invited, offers the best protection from HPV related cancers in the future.”