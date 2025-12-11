A 19-year-old Gwynedd man has been jailed after deliberately driving his car into another male outside a café.
Thomas Baker, of Glan Ogwen, Bethesda, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court for sentencing on 10 December.
The incident occurred outside Caffi Seren on Bethesda High Street on 18 August.
The 37-year-old male victim was left unconscious on the pavement after a white Audi A3, driven by Baker, collided with him at speed.
Prior to the collision, the victim and his friend had been involved in a physical altercation with Baker and another male.
CCTV footage showed the car turning around and accelerating towards the victim - mounting the kerb and striking him from behind.
Eyewitnesses said the impact threw the victim up in the air, leaving him with significant head wounds and other injuries.
Following his detection and arrest on 19 August, Baker was charged with assault by beating, wounding with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, and other motoring offences.
Baker, who pleaded guilty to all offences at Mold Crown Court last month, was sentenced to 40 months in a Young Offenders Institution.
Detective Constable Gwion Jones said: “This was an appalling incident that occurred in broad daylight on a High Street busy with residents, tourists and children enjoying their summer holidays.
“Baker demonstrated a shocking disregard for the safety and wellbeing of both the victim and the wider public.
“We would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and video footage that assisted our investigation.
“Officers were able to locate, detain, and arrest Baker quickly – with multiple charges brought against him for his offending.
“We hope the community of Bethesda finds reassurance in the prompt and decisive policing response.
“We also welcome the custodial sentence handed down by the judge, which sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities."
