Staff from Glangwili Hospital’s Estates Department and Welsh business Wales Roofing Solutions took on the gruelling Welsh Three Peaks Challenge recently, to raise money for the hospital’s Cilgerran Children’s Ward.
The challenge saw the team climb the three highest peaks in north, mid and south Wales – Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan – all within 24 hours.
Their aim was to raise funds to help children across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who are facing short-term illness, ongoing treatment, or who are recovering from surgery, as well as to give back to the staff on Cilgerran Ward who provide vital care and support.
And they managed to raise the grand total of £6,390 for the children’s ward after completing the extremely challenging hikes in September.
Paul Hill, Glangwili Hospital’s Estates Manager said the challenge was tough but worth it.
He said: “We believe every child deserves the very best care and the warmest possible experience when they're unwell, and we want to give something back to a team that gives so much every single day.”
He added: “We are incredibly grateful to Wales Roofing Solutions for joining us on the challenge and match funding the challenge.”
Bethan Parry, Social Values Coordinator at Wales Roofing Solutions said: “It was an honour to join the Estates Department at Glangwili Hospital and take on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge.
“From Snowdon to Cadair Idris to Pen Y Fan, we climbed with one goal – to support the incredible Cilgerran Children’s Ward. Raising over £6,000 was amazing, especially knowing it will help make a meaningful difference to the young patients and families who need it most.”
Bethan Osmundsen, Senior Nurse Manager, Acute Paediatrics, said the donation would make a real difference to the patients.
She added: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations made to Cilgerran Ward. Your kindness has a direct and lasting impact on the infants, children and young people in our care, enhancing their comfort, wellbeing, and overall patient experience.
“Your support helps us create a more positive, child-friendly environment where young patients and their families feel safe, supported, and cared for.
“Thank you for making a real difference.”
