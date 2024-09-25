Opposition members called for details of a cross-border plan to reduce NHS waiting times in Wales, suggesting it amounts to little more than a “public relations gimmick” otherwise.
Andrew RT Davies pressed the first minister about plans for cross-border NHS working between the Welsh and UK Governments, announced at Labour’s conference.
The Conservative said the previous UK Government made a similar offer which was rebuffed last year and an additional 50,000 people have since joined the waiting list.
Eluned Morgan described the August 2023 offer as “not a serious one” as she accused the Tories of playing politics.
During first minister’s questions, Baroness Morgan replied: “We've started the conversation – we will come up with the details in weeks to come.”