Calls to lift all Covid restrictions by the end of March

CALLS are being made for all Covid laws to be scrapped by the end of the month.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to announce the results of the latest three-week review into coronavirus restrictions in Wales tomorrow.

Ahead of the announcement, Montgomeryshire MS Russell George, who is the Conservative Shadow Health Minister, said: “I am delighted that the numbers are continuing to show Covid is becoming a less harmful force in our country and the resilience of the vaccine remains strong.

“Given this progress, it is only right that the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay finally give us a plan to live with the virus, as we must, and a date for the scrapping of all Covid law.

“England and Northern Ireland have already dropped all restrictions while Scotland has given a roadmap out of them, making Labour-run Wales the outlier, holding our freedoms back without good reason.

“As ministers have failed to explain when our full freedoms will be restored – nor why they have not yet been – we are calling for all restrictions, including mandatory isolation, to be scrapped by the end of the month, emphasising the role of self-responsibility in keeping our society healthy.

“We also expect a plan to live with Covid to be delivered to the Senedd – not the media – first as has happened in Westminster and Holyrood.

“We have just passed the two-year anniversary of the first recorded Covid case in Wales. Thanks to the vaccination programme, the hard work of NHS workers, and the strength of the British people, we are in a much better place than we were then. It is time to live with the virus.”

He added: “The First Minister should also end his blocking of an independent, Wales-specific inquiry to ensure all those who suffered due to lockdowns or the virus get the answers they deserve.