Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund new bedside chairs for Yswyth Ward, the stroke ward, at Bronglais Hospital.
Claire Durant, Ward Administrator, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the generous donations we have received that have enabled us to purchase these new chairs.
“These chairs will provide patient support, rehabilitation and comfort.
The chairs are easy to move, clean and supportive for patients of all ages and abilities.
“They are invaluable to the patients and encourage rehabilitation and the ability to sit out of bed in comfort.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.