More focus on prevention and public health is needed to improve people’s long-term health in Wales, Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy has said.
The minister has called on healthcare professionals to become “champions of prevention” to support people to make healthier choices and to address the underlying causes of obesity and continue to cut smoking rates in Wales.
Speaking at the Welsh Public Health Conference, she highlighted the impact of preventable illnesses on people’s lives; on the NHS and the economy.
Sarah Murphy said: “Transforming health outcomes for the people of Wales cannot be achieved by government alone.
“ We need people to become champions of prevention in everything they do.
“Prevention has the power to radically improve both public health and the economy.”
