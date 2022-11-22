Cancer waiting times in Wales ‘not acceptable’
A LEADING cancer charity has called the continued failure to hit targets for cancer treatment in Wales “not acceptable” after fresh figures revealed that almost one in two are left waiting more than 62 days for potentially life-saving treatment.
Figures for August showed that the number of cancer patients who are not receiving treatment on time is at its worst since records began.
While there was a slight improvement in the September figures, those were still the second worst on record, leading to “frustration and anger” for those suffering with cancer.
In May 2019 Wales introduced the Single Cancer Pathway.
This combines all urgent and non-urgent referrals into one target time of 62 days or less.
This means, that when cancer is first suspected, everyone should have a confirmed diagnosis and start treatment within 62 days.
The time starts from when a patient first sees their GP and they suspect cancer or from when a patient has a suspicious change on a screening mammogram and needs further tests.
The Welsh Government has pledged to treat 80 per cent of patients within the 62 days by 2026.
The current target is 75 per cent.
Out of the health boards across Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr recorded the best performance in regard to cancer waiting times to September this year, with 62 per cent of patients being seen on time.
In the Hywel Dda Health Board area, that figure was just 48 per cent.
Macmillan Cancer Support said the figures showed there was a “crisis” in cancer care, that is “simply not acceptable.”
The Welsh government said that a "huge amount of work, focus, investment and service change" was under way to tackle the number waiting for cancer treatment."
Richard Pugh, Head of Partnerships-Wales at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “This latest data holds a mirror up to the reality of cancer care in Wales. Wales must now act on what it is seeing.
“Right now, the stark reality presented by current performance data makes the Welsh Government’s plans to treat 80 per cent of patients on time by 2026 look more like fiction than ambition.
“The direction of travel is completely wrong with Wales moving ever further away from that target rather than progressing towards it.
“Hundreds of cancer patients – month on month, year on year – are, along with their loved ones, facing the heartbreak of treatment delays that will ultimately impact on the outcomes that can be realistically achieved for them.
“We know Wales’ cancer care system, and its staff, are working harder than ever before.
“They desperately need to see the promised Cancer Services Delivery Plan which Welsh Government has committed to publishing by Autumn 2022.
“Without it, this current crisis will only continue to worsen.
“Macmillan is calling for urgent action to avoid the crisis in Wales’ cancer care system continuing to deepen as services struggle to meet demand for life-saving cancer treatment.”
With cost-of-living and winter pressures yet to come for Wales’ NHS, Macmillan warns that rather than improve, the situation could get even worse as we move into 2023.
Mr Pugh added the missed targets “come at a time when front-line NHS staff are working to treat more cancer patients than ever before, with the numbers of people requiring treatment consistently being well above historic levels.”
“Those hard-working staff desperately need support, especially as Wales is yet to enter a winter period that many involved in cancer care expect to be one of the most challenging in recent history,” he said.
“NHS staff desperately need help, and we fully support recent calls for the Welsh Government to bring forward a long-awaited national workforce plan for health and social care.
“Existing NHS staff simply can’t continue to shoulder this burden alone.
“They need to know the cavalry is coming and is on the horizon.”
Judi Rhys, MBE, Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care said that there is “frustration and anger” from those suffering with cancer over the continual treatment delays.
“We know that not only does long waiting times increase the risk of cancers becoming more dangerous, but they also have a long-term effect on peoples’ mental health and wellbeing,” she said.
“Uncertainty and anxiety are amongst the most common issues associated with cancer diagnoses, and delays exacerbate these problems.
“Although our health services are under great strain, waiting times need to be prioritised and urgently addressed.
“We know from members of our All-Wales Cancer Community and users of Tenovus Cancer Care’s services, that there is frustration and anger from people affected by cancer concerning the delays.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds called on the Welsh Government to “stop sticking his head in the sand” over cancer treatment waiting times which “remain stubbornly high.”
“Month after month we are seeing the Welsh Government miss this target, the continued decline in cancer waiting times is intolerable,” she said.
“Labour has to stop sticking his head in the sand and get on with resolving this crisis.
“Both cancer patients and staff are being failed by this Labour Government.
“Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to the chances of survival.
“The Welsh Government needs to urgently get a grip of cancer care and treatment and publish its Cancer Action Plan.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “NHS services across Wales are working incredibly hard to treat the increased number of people referred for cancer investigation this year and continue to prioritise those who have been waiting over the 62 day target.
“We are working closely with the NHS to develop a Cancer Services Action Plan and continue to invest heavily to train additional staff, build new facilities, and introduce new diagnostic and treatment equipment to support recovery and ensure people receive the right treatment as quickly as possible.”
