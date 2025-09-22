The latest cancer waiting times figures in Wales have been branded ‘unacceptable’ by Macmillan Cancer Support.
The latest figures for Wales’ NHS show that performance against the 62-day target for patients starting cancer treatment stands at 61 per cent as of August, well below the Welsh Government target of 75 per cent.
While the figure has remained above 60 per cent six months in a row, the targets are still not being met and Macmillan Cancer Support said that cancer services in Wales “remain under intense pressure.”
Responding to the latest NHS Wales Cancer Waiting Times figures, Rhian Stangroom-Teel, External Affairs Manager for Wales at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:
“Everyone with cancer should be able to get the timely diagnosis and treatment they need, no matter who they are or where they live.
“The fact that over 5,500 people have been left to face long waits and delays to their cancer treatment since the start of this year alone, makes it clear that this is not happening right now in Wales.
“This is unacceptable, but it is fixable.
“These latest figures do show a very welcome improvement from last month and when compared to this time last year.
“But with Senedd elections on the horizon, now is the time for the Welsh Government to make cancer a priority, to deliver on the ambitions of its Cancer Improvement Plan, to make cancer care fair by addressing the inconsistencies that exist across the country, and to lead the way on making sure everyone with cancer in Wales can get the timely diagnosis and treatment they need.”
In July, 2,301 people started cancer treatment, the highest figure on record, while more than 15,780 people received the good news they did not have cancer – the second highest figure on record.
