The Same Day Urgent Care service at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre’s temporary weekend opening hours will end on Sunday, 31 March.
This comes as the Welsh Government's 50-day funding, which has enabled the service to operate on Saturdays and Sundays since 11 January, concludes.
During the first seven weekends, the service saw 845 patients, around 75 per cent of whom otherwise would have attended an emergency department.
The seven-day working model also facilitated the trial of a Digital Ward model of care.
Over two-months, 63 patients were ‘virtually admitted’ and received care closer to home, showcasing the potential for innovative healthcare solutions.
An assessment will be undertaken to understand the impact of operating the services across weekends.
This evaluation will commence once the three-month trial is completed.
John Evans, County Director for Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "The temporary weekend opening hours have provided invaluable support to our community, reducing the strain on A&E and allowing us to explore new models of care.
“We are grateful for all the positive feedback from those who have used the service and look forward to the results of the evaluation."
The Same Day Urgent Care service at Cardigan Intergrated Care Centre (will continue to be open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.
Patients can walk-in but are encouraged to phone 01239 803075 first to speak to a triage nurse and arrange an appointment time.