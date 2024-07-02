Barber shop owners Hayley Gravell and Lowri Stevens have raised £303 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital.
The pair, who work at The Barbers in Blue Street, Carmarthen, organised a raffle to raise the funds as a thanks for the care Lowri received at the unit.
Hayley and Lowri said: “We did a fundraiser for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwilli because Lowri had chemo to treat breast cancer there. We just wanted to give something back.”
“The fundraising happened in our barber shop, we started in December 2023 and carried on with fundraising until March.
“It was fun and made us feel good that we were doing something worthwhile. Thank you to all our generous customers who donated.”