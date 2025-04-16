The Montgomeryshire MP office has won the Parliamentary ‘fit for office’ challenge.
Staff of Steve Witherden MP’s office won the challenge which saw MPs, peers and their offices get active.
Bobby Crosby, the communications advisor for Witherden, cycled from Southend-on-Sea to Aberystwyth, raising £1,555 for Newtown and Welshpool mental health charity Ponthafren.
Witherden said: “I am incredibly proud that my office has grabbed the gold in this year’s Fit for Office challenge.
“I am a qualified coach in two different sports and worked in fitness suites in Denbighshire and Ceredigion many moons ago and know how important it is for your physical and mental health to stay active.
“The other week I had to stand up and down so repeatedly to speak during Science, Innovation and Technology Questions that my quadriceps are now almost as big as those of my staff member Bobby, who cycled the width of England and Wales – including across our Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr constituency – in his quest for pole position.”
Across March, 207 entrants took part across 50 offices, getting active both for their own wellbeing, and to recognise the value for their constituents, hosted by ukactive in partnership with Myzone.
Bobby Crosby not only raised money and helped his office win, he also won the inaugural ‘Spirit of Myzone Award’ in recognition of his efforts.
This year’s challenge comes as the government battles the consequences of the UK's declining physical and mental health, with workplace sickness costing £138bn and poor mental health among employees costing businesses £51bn a year.
By encouraging politicians to take part, the challenge casts a spotlight on the value of physical activity for policymakers’ own wellbeing and encourages them to recognise the full potential of the sector, which generates more than £10.5bn in savings annually by relieving demands on health and social care.