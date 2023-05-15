“The sad reality is that Ceredigion has not been served well with Elderly Mentally Infirm (EMI) nursing facilities for some time,” the chair of the North Ceredigion Forum for Older People’s Care has said, as the potential sale of an Aberystwyth care home sheds further doubt in the county’s ability to look after residents with dementia.
Former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams, who chairs the forum and whose mother passed away after losing a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, told the Cambrian News that the sale of Hafan y Waun home in Aberystwyth by Methodist Homes (MHA), was “deeply regrettable” and its closure would mean further loss of beds in Ceredigion.
Mr Williams called for Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda Health Board to work together to find a solution.
“It is deeply regrettable that the residents of Hafan y Waun and their families, and staff, are to face a period of uncertainty, and let us hope that if there is a change of ownership then it is a seamless process,” he said.
“That is the very least that the residents, families and staff deserve.
“But it is alarming that in justifying their sale that Methodist Homes referred to the “unsustainability” of the sector.
“It is concerning that yet again in a county with a steadily ageing population, and proportion of those requiring EMI residential/or EMI nursing care, that we have reached this uncertain point.
“Clearly the 90 beds at Hafan y Waun, with its focus on dementia residential care, are an essential part of the mix of care facilities required in Ceredigion.
“Where would we have been in Ceredigion without them?
“Many vigorously campaigned for Hafan y Waun to be built, not least the former councillor for Waunfaw,r the late Perdur Eklund.
“They understood the need for such a facility and home.
“However, the sad reality is that this county has not been served well with EMI nursing facilities for some time.
“Promises have not been kept, and while this is not a responsibility of the Ceredigion County Council, it does require collaboration between the county and the Hywel Dda Health Board.”
Mr Williams said that the current situation is “clearly inadequate” with a “steadily reduced residential care sector” which has seen the loss of 26 beds with the closure of Bodlondeb and 27 beds lost at Abermad.
“In the North of Ceredigion, we have lost 26 residential beds in Bodlondeb, 27 at Abermad,” Mr Williams said.
“When the Cylch Caron project in Tregaron is completed - when will it even start - we will lose 15 beds at Bryn Tirion.
“They will not be replaced in kind, though sheltered housing is a feature.
“We can ill afford to lose any more beds in Ceredigion.
“Has demand diminished? Clearly not.”
When Bodlondeb closed in 2018, Ceredigion County Council resolved a three point prioritisation plan for its sale, with the number one priority for sale given to EMI/dementia nursing providers, with second priority given to providers with residential care for dementia.
It was also resolved that money from the sale of Bodlondeb should be ring-fenced to support the maintenance of council care homes.
“Five years on - rumours abound - despite constant questioning by our forum, thanks to Pat Bates, constant publicity on this matter, we are none the wiser,” Mr Williams said.
“Our forum is clear, that in an enlarged care sector in Ceredigion, Bodlondeb should have a role.
“If a sale however was to occur, on the basis of the council’s priorities one and two, then the monies accrued, should be used in collaboration with others to ensure the continuation of Hafan y Waun, and by collaboration, with Hywel Dda University Board, could and should mean EMI nursing provision.”
Ceredigion council’s Review of Residential Care in Ceredigion in November 2014 forecast that between 2020 and 2025 “the current level of provision in residential care settings would be insufficient to meet forecast changes in demand due to the ageing population in the county”
It also concluded that, even then, “there was a shortage of EMI/ dementia and EMI/ dementia nursing, and demand for those places would increase and will become a greater proportion of demand for places. “
“Given those warnings how have we allowed the care sector in this county to contract,” Mr Williams said.
“Why have these warning been effectively ignored? Where is the long term planning?”
“The solution is multi-faceted.
“It requires different provision for different people.
“It should not require out of county placements for EMI residential or EMI nursing placements or even simple care packages.
“My late mother’s care needs were, mercifully, met until almost the very end of her life, at home, in Borth with the support and help of our excellent NHS and social services, as well as us, her family. Not everyone is in that position.
“As a society, as a county, we should honour, a quote from the county council’s consultation document on Bodlondeb’s closure when they said ‘we will take account of the growing older people and the rising number of people in this county who need specialist care, including people with dementia.’
“Sadly, the jury is still deliberating.”