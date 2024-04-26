A LAMPETER care worker has named the winner of a prestigious national award.
Linda Campbell, a care worker for Cerecare N&DS Ltd in Lampeter, has been named the winner of the WeCare Wales award.
The awards, organised by Social Care Wales, recognise, celebrate and share excellent social care and childcare, play and early years work in Wales.
Six winners were presented with their awards at this year’s ceremony, which was held at Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on Thursday, 25 April.
More than 90 projects and care workers from across Wales entered or were nominated for this year’s awards. They were then whittled down to a final shortlist of eight projects and 10 workers or teams by a panel of expert judges.
The judges included members of Social Care Wales’s Board, representatives from organisations across social care and childcare, play and early years, and people with experience of using care and support.
Mick Giannasi CBE, Social Care Wales’s Chair, said: “The people and organisations who provide social care and childcare, play and early years in Wales are truly invaluable.
“We know that despite the significant challenges they face, they continue to provide excellent care and support.”