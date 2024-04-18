A new survey conducted by Public Health Wales has shown that most people in Wales support schools and nurseries having a role in health and wellbeing outcomes for under 18s.
The latest results from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel survey show that support for the role of schools and nurseries was high across all nine child health and wellbeing areas asked about.
Alexa Gainsbury, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “While it’s important to be realistic about what schools can achieve, and to remember the importance of parental support, it is great to see such support for the positive role of education settings for the health and wellbeing of young people.”