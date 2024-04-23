St John Ambulance Cymru is gearing up for this year’s Raise Your Buckets campaign, which will encourage people to fundraise and help them stay safe while enjoying the sun’s rays.
The first aid charity for Wales is encouraging people to support its Raise Your Buckets campaign by purchasing a bucket hat or by arranging a fundraiser this year, all in support of the charity’s lifesaving work in communities across the country.
St John Ambulance Cymru bucket hats are available to order online in a bright yellow or a classic white, for a suggested donation of £5 to £10.
The campaign will see summer safety advice shared across the charity’s channels, to ensure people are enjoying the sunny weather as safely as possible.