Ceredigion gets highest anxiety score in country
Ceredigion ranks highest for the number of people feeling anxious of any region in Wales, new data reveals.
It also scored lowly for happiness compared to similarly remote, neighbouring regions, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.
The data released a fortnight ago comes after the Cambrian News revealed Ceredigion has the highest suicide rate in England and Wales.
The latest data has cemented concerns that the region’s residents are experiencing distinct mental challenges which experts are struggling to explain.
The mean score for anxiety (out of ten) rose in Ceredigion to 3.6 - the highest rating in Wales and 23rd of all the regions in the UK and Northern Ireland.
Figures show it has been rising in the county for the last five years, and is up from 2.9 out of 10 in 2017.
The average mean score for Wales was significantly less at 3.17.
For happiness out of ten in Ceredigion, the average person was happier in 2021-22 than the year previous, with ratings rising from 7.2 to 7.38.
The data also shows the average person in Ceredigion answered the question ‘how satisfied are you with your life nowadays’ at 7.5 out of 10 in the year to March, where one is ‘not at all’ and 10 is ‘completely’. This is ninth highest of all the regions in Wales.
This is up from 7.3 the year before, but remains below pre-pandemic levels, when residents in the area rated satisfaction at 7.7.
Chief executive of Aberystwyth Mind Chris Howells said:“It is heartening to see the increase in people’s wellbeing across Ceredigion; an uplift in people accessing support services combined with a good summer, and national celebrations, are likely to have contributed to these figures.
“However, we do need to prepare ourselves for the recent challenges that will now impact upon people’s wellbeing. The cost of living and the imminent recession will, without doubt, test people’s resilience towards their mental health. People will be anxious about paying bills and their quality of living.
“I would urge people to discuss any concerns with Support services such as Mind, CAB, their GPs, their local banks and their landlords. These discussions can allay anxiety and people can put a plan in place regarding their health and their finances.”
Chief executive of Mental Health UK, Brian Dow, said: “It is clear we have not rebounded back to where we were and the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis should serve as a reminder of the range of factors that influence our wellbeing, and reinforce that mental health needs to remain a consistent priority that doesn’t just come into the spotlight during a national emergency.
“While so much in life can feel out of our control, it is also vital that people know the signs of poor mental health and are supported to help prioritise their wellbeing if they’re struggling, with access to professional support if they need it.”
Across the UK, happiness levels recovered from a pandemic dip in 2020-21, but remained down on 2019-20 after successive lockdowns and amid a cost of living crisis
Feelings that things in life are worthwhile in Ceredigion were rated at 7.8 out of 10 – one of the highest in Wales.
