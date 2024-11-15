Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has provided over £60,000 of funding to support interactive arts activities for inpatients with dementia across Hywel Dda University Health Board.
The funding will provide 364 sessions across seven settings over two years. These sessions will reach over 2,500 patients with dementia in Older Adult Mental Health Wards and Adult Frailty Wards across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
The sessions will be led by professional artists and musicians and will be supervised by clinical staff from each ward. A wide variety of arts sessions have been chosen with different artists and musicians delivering activities such as singing, movement, clay making, silk painting, pom pom making, textiles and printmaking.
The two-year programme is a continuation of a successful pilot which has had a positive impact on patient experience, mood and anxiety levels.
Liz Carroll, Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, said: “We are so grateful that generous donations from our local communities have enabled us to fund the two-year arts programme.
“The pilot programme showcased significant potential for improving the experience and outcomes for dementia inpatients. This was evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from all people who have taken part in arts activities.”