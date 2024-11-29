Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased 10 therapy chairs worth over £45,000 for Unscheduled Care services in Glangwili Hospital.
The therapy chairs have been purchased for the Medical Assessment Unit and Clinical Decisions Unit.
The chairs include a fixed head pillow, cushioning to prevent pressure damage for the sitter, an integrated intravenous pole for those who have a drip, a manual footrest, adjustable arm rests and an illuminated remote control.
Senior Sister Carys Davies said: “We are so grateful that generous donations from our local communities have enabled us to purchase the new therapy chairs.
“The new chairs will lead to a more comfortable and enhanced patient experience and we hope they will benefit patients for many years to come.”