Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a training manikin for the Head and Neck Cancer Service.
The manikin will help provide pre and post-operative information and education for head and neck cancer laryngectomy patients.
Laryngectomy surgery can be performed to treat laryngeal cancer. It is a surgical removal of the voice box completely or partially which affects vital processes like breathing, swallowing and speaking.
Hayley Owen, Macmillan Head and Neck Cancer Support Assistant, said: “We’re so grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase the training manikin.
“Laryngectomy causes physiological changes and impacts functions such as respiration, eating, drinking and communicating which are huge, fundamental changes to a person’s way of life.
“This piece of equipment will allow patients to gain an increased understanding of the changes in anatomy and physiology.
“It would also enable the Speech and Language Therapists) to provide training to family members, other therapists and the wider multi-disciplinary team in the management of head and neck cancer patients who have had a laryngectomy to improve patient care.
“This added element of training and information ultimately aims to support cancer treatment decisions, more timely discharge from hospital and reduced requirement for emergency care post discharge.”