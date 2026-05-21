Patients at Cwm Seren’s Low Secure Unit (LSU) and Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) will benefit from a fully refurbished gym, thanks to funding from Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.
A total of £8,902 has been awarded from the charity’s Making a Difference fund to replace outdated gym equipment, refresh the gym environment, and provide gym instructor training for four staff members.
The investment will ensure patients have consistent access to high‑quality facilities that support their physical and mental wellbeing.
The refurbished gym includes a wide range of new equipment such as a treadmill, air bike, kettlebell and dumbbell sets, Olympic bar and plates, adjustable bench and squat rack, and new protective floor mats.
The room has also be repainted, fitted with protective splashback boards, and updated with a new whiteboard to support activity planning.
Physical activity plays an important role in supporting patients with a mental illness, many of whom may experience poorer physical health, increased risk of obesity, and limited access to community exercise opportunities during inpatient stays.
Caryl Griffiths, Ward Manager at Cwm Seren Low Secure Unit, said: “We are incredibly grateful that kind donations from the local community have funded the refurbishment of the gym, which will make a significant difference to both our patients and staff.
“Daily access to modern gym facilities provides structure, reduces boredom and frustration, and has a positive impact on mood, anxiety, and overall physical health.
“Training additional staff means we can offer the gym seven days a week, ensuring more patients benefit more consistently.
“We know how much of a difference this makes to people during long periods of inpatient care.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are able to fund projects like this that go above and beyond what the NHS can provide.
“The refurbished gym at Cwm Seren will enhance patient experience and support healthier lifestyles.
“A huge thank you to all our supporters for making this possible.”
Hywel Dda Health Charities funds a wide range of items and initiatives across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire which improve patient care and support the wellbeing of NHS staff.
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