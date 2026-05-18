More than 135,000 children and young people in Wales are estimated to have a diagnosable mental health condition, according to a new report by Public Health Wales.
The largest increases have been seen in emotional difficulties such as anxiety, alongside a rise in eating disorders and self-harming behaviours across all genders.
Girls, non-binary young people, and those from the most deprived communities are disproportionately affected, with symptoms appearing at younger ages and becoming deeply rooted by adolescence.More than 135,000 children and young people in Wales are estimated to have a diagnosable mental health condition
The findings are set out in the Health Needs Assessment: Mental Health of Babies, Children and Young People in Wales report which estimates that one in six children aged eight to 10, one in five aged 11 to 16, and one in four aged 17 to 24, have a diagnosable mental health condition.
Even before the Covid pandemic, mental health problems were estimated to cost the Welsh economy £4.8 billion each year, costs that have risen since.
The report also highlights the complex range of factors driving these trends, including child poverty, social inequality, academic pressure, parental mental health difficulties and digital technology,
The report also emphasises that around 30 per cent of parent-infant relationships are likely to benefit from support in the first 1,000 days, yet two thirds are unlikely to receive that support before the age of two.
Emily van de Venter, Lead Consultant in Mental Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said: “There are too many children and young people in Wales who are experiencing distress, low mental wellbeing and mental health conditions.
“These young people have faced huge challenges including the pandemic, financial insecurity and challenging digital environments.
“Mental wellbeing needs to be placed at the heart of social, economic and environmental policy and that starts from the very early years of life.”
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