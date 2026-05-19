Ceredigion Penfro Senedd Member, Paul Davies has called upon the new Welsh Government for ‘some intervention’ to prevent downgrading of Withybush and Bronglais hospital services.
Raising the matter at the Senedd plenary on May 19, Welsh Conservatives MS, Mr Davies stated: “First Minister, the priorities of the people of Ceredigion Penfro were made very clear during the Senedd election campaign - they want to see their local hospital services—that is, general emergency surgery and the stroke unit—staying put at Withybush and Bronglais hospitals respectively.
“They want the Welsh Government to intervene and stop Hywel Dda University Health Board from downgrading and centralising services further away from communities in west Wales.
“Your party made it clear that removing these services means longer journey times for people in urgent need, and that it would put lives at risk. Given some of the comments we heard during the election campaign about standing up for small rural hospitals, it's vital that the Welsh Government now urgently intervenes to stop the health board from taking services away from these hospitals.
“Therefore, First Minister, given the commitments made during the election campaign, can you confirm that it's still your party's and therefore your Government's intention to protect services at Withybush and Bronglais hospitals?”
In response, First MInister and Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth stated: “The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care will be very, very aware of the need to make sure that the balance is found always between that local delivery as local as possible, which everybody wants, and the effective delivery overall of health.
“We are very aware of specific issues that relate to hospitals near us, those in our communities, and I'll be working very closely with the Cabinet Minister for health to make sure that there's real recognition of the concerns within local communities.”
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