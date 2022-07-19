Charity triathlon while recovering from cancer
VETRINARY surgeon Siân Stockford has completed a triathlon and raised more than £2,600 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal even though she is still recovering from breast cancer.
Mum-of-two Siân, who is 48 and lives in Tywyn, wanted to raise money for the Appeal after undergoing a mastectomy and then chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital.
She took part in the Deva Divas Triathlon – completing a 750m open water swim in the River Dee, cycling 25km around Chester and then running 5km in the Meadows.
She finished 92nd out of 307 entrants, in a great time of 1 hour 54 minutes.
Siân said: “I only had eight weeks to train because I was undergoing chemotherapy but the staff at the unit are so fantastic that I wanted to raise money to help them get the new, purpose-built unit.”
After finding a lump in her breast while in the shower, Siân went on to have surgery to remove her breast and 16 lymph nodes, followed by chemotherapy and then radiotherapy. She finished all treatment in April this year and went on to do the triathlon just three months later.
“The triathlon training was challenging while recovering from treatment and still not being as fit as I have been,” added Siân. “But I did some outdoor swimming with the very friendly Dyfi and Dysynni Dippers and, as well as cycling and running, have joined Dysynni Walking Hockey Club. Everyone has been so supportive.”
Siân, who is married to Aberdyfi harbourmaster Wil and has two sons, 15-year-old Arthur and 12-year-old Eric, said a new chemotherapy day unit is so important for Bronglais Hospital.
“A purpose-built new day unit will be so important for the local area to make the cancer journey less difficult,” said Siân, who spent many years working in Aberystwyth.
“It will be a boost for patients and for the staff, who are so wonderful in caring for everyone.
“The personal approach of the staff at the unit is amazing. Every patient’s story is different and it’s heartwarming that staff pay attention to each person’s individual needs.”
There is still time to donate to Siân’s fundraising appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sianstockforddd
For further information on the Bronglais appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
