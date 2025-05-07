New footage of a porbeagle shark has emerged in the mouth of the Dyfi estuary.
The juvenile shark was first spotted on Aberystwyth's north beach on Friday.
On Sunday, Owen Davies managed to capture this footage in Aberdyfi, showing the shark swimming in circles with the dorsal fin breaching the water surface.
Mr Davies, 67, said he was on his way home after a few days in the area and noticed a crowd of people with their phone cameras out.
He said: "The previous day I’d noticed a lot of huge barrelled jelly fish around there but they don’t normally catch peoples attention.
"I slowed down as I passed and then I saw a dorsal fin, so I pulled over to have a better look.
"I’m 67 years of age, born and bread in Aberdyfi and have never seen a shark in the river, as kids we used to see the odd porpoise swimming up the estuary but never a shark."
The shark was spotted "four foot" off the old lifeboat slipway in Penhelig.
He said: "I was really surprised, I’ve never seen a shark in the estuary before."
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth were called to the first sighting on Friday and to assist the British Divers Marine Life Rescue with a two metre long juvenile Porbeagle shark swimming in the area between the pier and the bandstand.
The coastguard said they provided safety cover and provided a ‘bit of crowd’ control to ensure no members of the public put themselves in harms way, or inadvertently caused the shark further distress, until no further sightings were made of ‘mini jaws’ at low tide.
Porbeagle sharks can grow up to 11ft (3.5m) long and are regular visitors to the UK coast, although are usually found in deeper water.