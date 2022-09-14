Choir raises incredible £80,000 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Farmer Iestyn Meddins and fellow members of Côr Meibion Machynlleth have raised an incredible £80,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal with their 250-mile cycle ride.
Iestyn, 45, organised Le Tour de Côr to support his wife Dr Elin Jones, who is locum consultant oncologist at Bronglais Hospital and is the Clinical Lead for the planned new chemotherapy day unit.
Their four-day ride from Holyhead down to Cardiff ended with an emotional rendition of Calon Lân on the steps of the Senedd, where they were greeted by Presiding Officer Elin Jones, whose constituency includes Bronglais Hospital.
The majority of the 29 riders taking part were members of the Machynlleth-based male voice choir but there were some friends and relatives along for the ride.
And among the cyclists was Mallwyd farmer Geraint Morgans, who was treated by Dr Elin after being admitted to Bronglais Hospital, aged 37, with suspected appendicitis but found to have bowel cancer.
Iestyn, who is choir chairman, said: “We received such kindness and support on our journey from north to south, from friends, family and strangers – including welcomes, refreshments and a total of £3,000 in our collection buckets. We are so grateful. It was overwhelming and we were very emotional, with so many tears of relief, pride and joy.
“There was such camaraderie amongst those of us taking part. We have had a life-changing experience. As the days of the ride went by and we could see the donations growing, it gave us the encouragement to keep going.
“We inspired each other in showing what can be achieved when a community comes together.”
Dr Elin said: “I feel so very proud that I have such an amazing husband and bunch of friends in the choir. I will never forget their kindness to the cancer patients of mid Wales.
“Through people’s generosity this challenge has not needed any funding, which means every penny is going towards the new chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital.
“The riders worked so hard together as a crew, driven by the desire to help the Appeal and to keep health services local. We met in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and then all cycled together down to the Senedd, where the welcome was overwhelming.”
The £80,000-plus raised is made up of £37,000 on the challenge’s Just Giving page, plus gift aid of £7,000; commercial sponsorship of £11,000; £10,000 previously on Just Giving from challenges and donations during lockdown; several donations from community groups, plus personal sponsorship by the riders of several thousands of pounds.
Iestyn said the ride wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the support team of medic Dr Elin, plus Paul, Wini, Pughie and Peter. Also, there was invaluable advice from mentor Carl ‘Slate’ Jones.
For further information on the Appeal, which aims to raise the final £500,000 for a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital to become a reality, go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
