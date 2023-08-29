According to the doctor’s union’s Save Our Surgeries report, 26.6 per cent of GPs in Wales are planning to leave the profession in the near future. Only half of GP partners said that they see themselves remaining in their current position in three years’ time. More than 80 per cent of GPs surveyed said they fear they are unable to provide quality and safe care to patients due to their excessive workloads, diminishing workforce, and the rising demands on the service.