Health experts at Public Health Wales are raising concerns over the increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances they are receiving in the Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service (WEDINOS).
The service tested more than 7,000 samples submitted from across the UK in 2023-24.
They found 42 per cent were either counterfeit branded pharmaceutical products or illicit substances containing illicit drugs containing substances other than the purchase intent.
Health experts warn that these drugs can have serious implications on people’s health, including heightened risk of accidental overdose, as consumers have no idea what they are ingesting, and at what dose.
The number of samples that WEDINOS received increased markedly from December 2023 to February 2024.