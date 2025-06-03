A survey has found that 80 per cent of people in Wales believe primary care services have a role in supporting people with everyday issues like diet, housing and staying physically active.
According to the Time to Talk Public Health survey by Public Health Wales (PHW), 74 per cent of people think healthcare professionals have a large responsibility to ask patients about non-medical needs which may be affecting their health, while 80 per cent think primary care services have a responsibility in referring people to services that can offer non-medical support when required.
PHW said the results “demonstrate that people in Wales recognise that their health is influenced by their wider circumstances and feel it is acceptable for healthcare professionals to ask about these.”
