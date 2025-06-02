Crimestopper Zones have been launched across Gwynedd to encourage residents to report suspicious activities on drugs and crime directly to Crimestoppers, anonymously.
The project has been funded by the Gwynedd and Anglesey Community Safety Partnership, supported by Adra Housing Association and the local community councils.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “We want those who live in Gwynedd to work with the police to take action against those who deal in drugs, participate in criminal acts and target vulnerable residents for their own selfish gain.
“Your support and information enables officers to seek the authority of the court to carry out misuse of drugs warrants and rid the streets of harmful drugs.”
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
