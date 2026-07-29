Concerns have been raised that the potential closure of hospital beds in Powys is already a done deal – while a final decision is not expected to be taken until spring 2027.
Earlier this month, the threat to beds was raised as a possible move as cash-strapped Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) looks to start consulting on potential cuts to services in the autumn.
At a PTHB board meeting on 29 July, members were given an update on the service transformation programme, which they call “Better Together”.
This is ahead of proposals to hold a three-month consultation on the Better Together options, which will come before the board for a decision in September.
Katie Blackburn, regional director for Llais Powys, the statutory patient advocacy group in Wales said: “We are very keen to seek assurance that this is a genuine consultation, that people have an opportunity to influence the outcome and that feedback will be listened to and will inform and influence final decisions.
“We continue to seek assurance that the consultation process is inclusive, transparent and accessible, and that those who face barriers are fully included in the process.
“We feel very strongly, from what we’re hearing at the moment, that people need to understand how the options being considered have been developed.”
Deputy director of communications and engagement Adrian Osborne said: “Consultation will only take place if it’s approved by the board following consideration of the consultation business case in September.
“But ahead of that recommendation, it’s vital that we do start some detailed planning so that we can ensure a fair and compliant consultation process.”
Mr Osborne told the board that a period to “reflect and review” is planned to take place at the mid-point of the consultation.
This would “identify and agree” further steps needed to take while conducting the consultation.
He said there would be public drop-in events in “each” of the 13 Powys localities, as well as reaching out to community groups to ensure “we hear voices less heard”.
Mr Osborne said: “Importantly, in the plan we give time for that analysis, to allow conscientious consideration of what we have heard and that it is seen to inform the post-consultation decision case before decisions are made.
“There is something here about testing and re-testing the thinking that’s taken place so far.
“Have we missed important options and are we using the right criteria to judge those options?
“We will be listening to that and taking account of it when the consultation ends and how that helps us to develop an updated suite of recommendations in the spring.”
He added that the board could look to its neighbours at Hywel Dda University Health Board, which covers mid and south-west Wales.
Mr Osborne said: “Last year Hywel Dda undertook a very comprehensive consultation on seven service areas.
“On one of those areas they identified new options, so have been re-testing those.”
At the meeting the health board noted and agreed the update on the plans.
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