O Ddrws i Ddrws is pleased to announce the return of the fflecsi Llŷn bus service for summer 2026.
Fflecsi Llŷn runs from Friday-Monday, between 9am and 6pm, until 12 September, offering an easy, flexible and convenient way to travel around the peninsula.
Fflecsi works differently from a traditional bus service and provides flexible transport to and from pick‑up and drop‑off points across the Llŷn Peninsula. Passengers book their journey in advance by downloading the fflecsi app or by calling 0300 234 0300, choosing the time and place that suits them.
Fflecsi is an easy flexible service that fits around your schedule.
It’s affordable and there is free travel for concessionary travel card holders.
It offers a friendly, reliable service that supports local communities.
A spokesperson for O Ddrws i Ddrws said: “We’re very pleased to be able to offer fflecsi again this year. It’s a service that helps local people and visitors travel easily around Pen Llŷn without a car – simple, affordable and eco-friendly. It’s perfect for shopping, day trips, visiting attractions, beaches and friends. Give it a try!
“We are fortunate to receive financial support from the Llŷn AONB Sustainable Development Fund towards running the service. We work closely with Transport for Wales and local stakeholders to promote the service and ensure it continues to benefit the communities of Llŷn Peninsula”.
Users of the fflecsi Llŷn service say it is a great service for people walking the coastal path who want to start in one place and finish in another, and describe it as an excellent service, a great idea for rural Wales, and something they have already recommended the service to others.
To book your journey, download the fflecsi app or call 0300 234 0300.
For more, visit the www.fflecsi.cymru or call 01758 721 777.
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