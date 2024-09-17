Consultant Urologist Yeung Ng has raised £489 for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Glangwili Hospital.
On 6 July, Yeung cycled the L'Etape du Tour de France, which gives amateurs a chance to ride a mountain stage of the Tour de France.
Yeung completed the course in 8 hours 59 minutes, two years after sustaining a serious neck injury.
“I raised the money for the ICU at Glangwili Hospital to say thank you for the expert and compassionate care my partner received when she was seriously ill last year,” he said.
“The cycle also marked the culmination of my own recovery from a serious neck injury sustained in 2022 and is a significant goal which I am proud to have achieved.”