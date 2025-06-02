New Quay RNLI had a busy bank holiday week, receiving calls to four incidents in six days.
The first was on 23 May at 7.30pm when the all-weather lifeboat launched to a sailor in distress approximately three miles north of Cardigan Island.
On arrival, Cardigan RNLI’s lifeboat was already on scene and, having put one of their crew members on board to assess the casualty, had commenced towing the vessel towards New Quay.
Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI’s coxswain said: “Having assessed the situation, we decided the safest course of action was to tow the 33ft yacht to New Quay, the nearest safe haven.
“We placed one of our crew on board to assist the sailor, and the tow was transferred to us. Having safely moored the vessel in New Quay harbour, the lifeboat returned to station and was recovered at 10.30pm.”
The next day, 24 May, both New Quay lifeboats were launched at 3.30pm following concerns over two kayakers thought to be in difficulty between Aberporth and Llangrannog.
Both boats carried out a shoreline search between New Quay and Aberporth. However, having searched as far as Cwmtydu the lifeboats were stood down at 4.55pm as the kayakers were found safe and well in New Quay. A false alarm with good intent.
After a busy day at the station’s open day on 25 May, New Quay’s inshore lifeboat launched at 9.40pm to investigate a paddleboard drifting in New Quay harbour.
With three volunteer crew members on board, Simon Rigby, New Quay RNLI’s helm said, “Having spoken to the first informant, the paddleboard was quickly located and the lifeboat was tasked to conduct a search of the area.
“After completing a search and speaking to members of the public on the beach, and with no evidence of anyone missing, it was concluded that the board had been washed out with the high tide.”
The board was recovered and the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.
The final call was in the early hours of 28 May. At 1.40am both lifeboats were tasked to a distress call from a yacht which had run aground in New Quay’s bay.
With breaking surf around the casualty vessel, the lifeboats provided illumination and safety cover as New Quay’s HM Coastguard team evacuated the occupant of the vessel and an anchor was set.
With all persons confirmed to be safe and well ashore, and with the ebbing tide resulting in the vessel being firmly aground, both lifeboats were stood down and returned to station at 3.40am. After recovery and wash down, the crew stood down and returned home at 5am.
Huw Williams, one of New Quay RNLI’s coxswains said: “It has been a very busy week for our crew, this being the fourth incident we have responded to, with our lifeboats launching on service six times.
“Remember if you find yourself in trouble on the coast or at sea, or if you see someone in difficulty, call 999 and ask for coastguard.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.