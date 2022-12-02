A consultation has been launched on the new Ceredigion well-being plan.
The draft plan outlines the things that Ceredigion Public Services Board (PSB) will work together on over the next five years.
The plan has been based on the Assessment of Local Well-being 2021-2022 which looked at the state of economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being across Ceredigion.
Through this consultation, Ceredigion PSB are asking for feedback on how the biggest difference can be made to well-being of Ceredigion as a whole.
“This will provide a better understanding of how to enhance the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of the area: from growing new businesses to protecting the environment, and from tackling poverty and loneliness to building a sense of community and pride across the county,” the PSB said.
“It will set the foundations for collaborative working in the future, collectively overcoming the challenges and taking the opportunities which matter most to each of us.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, Chair of the Public Services Board for Ceredigion and Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “The Well-being of Future Generations Act is unique to Wales and offers a huge opportunity to make a long-lasting, positive change to current and future generations, ensuring all public services work together for the benefit of the Well-being of Wales.
“We welcome everyone’s thoughts and ideas, and encourage residents to provide feedback on whether Ceredigion Public Services Board are on the right track to improve well-being now, as well as for future generations.”
The draft Local Well-being Plan and further details on how you can have your say are on the council’s website.
The consultation will remain open until 31 January 2023.