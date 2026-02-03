A public consultation has launched on a new draft National Strategy for Unpaid Carers in Wales.
It identifies eight priorities, including better recognition for carers, ensuring young carers do not have too much responsibility, improving access to respite, and improving wellbeing support.
The aim includes Wales being a ‘Carer Aware’ nation.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: "Too often, unpaid carers go unrecognised – even by themselves.
"We want Wales to be a place where carers are identified early, where they know their rights, and where they're treated as partners for the person they care for.
The consultation can be found at gov.wales/draft-national-strategy-unpaid-carers-2026.
The consultation is open now and closes on 13 April.
