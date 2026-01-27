Dyffryn Ardudwy Post Office has re-opened at the same location but under new management.

The branch had been temporarily closed since August 2025 due to the resignation of the operator. A new Postmaster re-opened the branch on Monday, 26 January.

It will provide 47 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week. The opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am-5.30pm, and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

Victoria Gill, Post Office Area Change Manager said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have re-opened this service.”

The Post Office said the branch “will offer similar services as before”, and “access is level at the entrance to the premises”.