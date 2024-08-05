A drop in session will be held in Tregaron as a consultation on controversial plans to strip the town’s hospital of its remaining beds gets underway.
As the Cambrian News reported last month, Hywel Dda University Health Board is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design were being sought this week.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
A consultation on the changes has now been launched.
Peter Skitt, County Director for Ceredigion, Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Despite continued efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staff at Tregaron Hospital is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Staff have voiced how challenging it is to support inpatients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“It is anticipated that by changing the model of care as it is currently provided, the same staff will be able to look after up to forty patients in their own homes.
“To address these issues, we propose moving our staff from being hospital based to being community based.
“This would mean replacing the nine beds currently at Tregaron Hospital with services provided in the community, enabling us to support more patients in their homes and deliver our community care model quicker.
“Tregaron Hospital has been a part of our local community for a number of years.
“While we develop the broader Cylch Caron vision, Tregaron Hospital will continue to provide a base for our community staff and a facility for outpatient services.”
The consultation, which opened on 1 August, will close on 29 August.
People can respond to the consultation via the Hywel Dda website.
The health board is also holding a drop-in event at Tregaron Memorial Hall on Wednesday, 21 August between 2pm and 7pm as well as an online virtual event via Zoom on Thursday, 22 August at 6pm.
The health board said that “feedback from the engagement will be considered by the Health Board at its meeting in September 2024 alongside other important information, such as quality and safety requirements, staffing challenges, and financial and resource implications before making decision about the next steps.”