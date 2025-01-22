A harrowing report from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has exposed the devastating impact of ‘corridor care’ on patients and healthcare professionals in Welsh hospitals.
Drawing directly from the raw, unedited testimonies of nursing staff, the RCN report reveals a healthcare crisis that is “unsafe, undignified, and unacceptable.”
Corridor care - the practice of treating patients in hallways, chairs, or other inappropriate settings—has become a daily reality for many frontline health care workers, the report says.
“Overcrowded facilities, insufficient resources, and high patient demand have forced nurses and other staff to deliver care in environments that compromise safety, dignity, and quality,” the RCN says.
The report also highlights the emotional toll on nursing staff, with many expressing feelings of guilt and helplessness.
“It feels like you can’t give any of your patients the full care they need and deserve. It’s undignified, there’s no privacy, and sometimes patients are put there without even a handover. It makes me really sad to be a nurse in these times,” said one respondent.
The report said that care carried out in inappropriate settings means a lack of privacy for intimate examinations and conversations; an inability to thoroughly monitor and assess patients; an increased risk of falls and medical emergencies due to overcrowded spaces; and low morale among staff, leading to burnout and reduced effectiveness.
“Every patient deserves privacy, dignity, and quality care,” Helen Whyley, Executive Director RCN Wales said.
“Corridor care is a symptom of a system under immense pressure.
“It’s time to invest in our NHS, support our health care staff, and prioritise the well-being of patients.”
The RCN is urging the Welsh Government and NHS leaders to take immediate action to end corridor care.
“The current conditions are not only unsustainable but also pose significant risks to patient safety and staff well-being,” the RCN said.