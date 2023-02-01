Nearly half of people who report that their health has been negatively affected reported that not being able to participate in hobbies and exercise was a reason why their health had deteriorated (48 per cent physical health and 47 per cent mental health). Three in ten said that their inability to meet family and friends had had a negative impact on their health (28 per cent physical health and 30 per cent mental health) while 23 per cent report that a relationship difficulty had had a negative impact on their mental health.