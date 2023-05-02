A Gwynedd councillor has raised over £1,000 so far after braving the shave for Macmillan.
Plaid Cymru’s Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw, Blaenau Ffestiniog, wanted to shave his beard off to raise money for the cancer charity because “Macmillan has helped a lot of people in the area, and a lot of other people currently depend on their help”.
He shaved his hair and beard on Friday, 28 April, at the pub, Y Tap, in Glanypwll, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and was delighted to receive support from the community.
He said: “Diolch yn fawr to all that have donated to the charitable event for Macmillan on Friday, 28 April!
“Currently nearly £1,100 has been raised with JustGiving and with cash!
“Diolch yn fawr to Glennys, Y Tap, who gave us permission to use Y Tap, Glanypwll to host the event there, and to all that turned up to support.
“If anybody wants to donate, the link is here, and any donation would be very much appreciated.
“Visit www.justgiving.com/page/elfed-wyn-jones-1682435699111?2”