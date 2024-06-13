Disabled people too often face a David and Goliath-style battle for support under Wales’ health and social care system, a committee heard.
The Senedd health committee took evidence about the Welsh Government’s plans to reform direct payments which allow disabled people to arrange their own care and support.
If passed, the health and social care bill will introduce a right to direct payments via the Continuing NHS Healthcare support service.
Samantha Williams, policy manager at Learning Disability Wales, supported the reform’s aims but raised concerns about implementation and the administrative burden on families.
Jake Smith, policy officer at Carers Wales, said the bill would potentially increase choice and control for unpaid carers and their loved ones.
Kat Watkins, project development officer at Disability Wales, who recently moved to Continuing NHS Healthcare herself, also welcomed the proposed changes.
She said: “We’ve got a two-tier war between disabled people and people with long-term health conditions who either can have the control over their care or can’t.
“And that is not something that we want in Wales at all.”
Ms Watkins added: “It’s so important for human rights, they may have complex health needs but they still have rights as human beings to have an independent life.”