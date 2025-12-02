Often painted as a season of joy, togetherness, and non-stop celebrations, Christmas is known for family feasts, childhood magic, and friendly reunions. Yet Age Cymru’s new research highlights the stark reality of just how lonely this time of year is for older people with two in five saying they don’t feel the joy they once felt at Christmas time; more than one in five saying they are no longer surrounded by family and friends at Christmas; and a sixth of respondents saying they miss the sound of laughter at Christmas time.