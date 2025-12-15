The All-Wales Take-home Naloxone (THN) programme continues to play a key role in preventing fatal overdoses. Since 2013, THN has been used during 4,199 opioid poisoning events, with a fatal outcome in only 1.3 per cent of those cases. In 2024, it was used in 307 incidents, again with the same low fatality rate. More people are now accessing THN, with 2,476 new individuals receiving kits last year.