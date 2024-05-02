Junior doctors have extended their right to strike action until September as talks with the Welsh Government over pay continue.
BMA Cymru Wales confirmed the “positive development” in its pay negotiations announcing that junior doctors have secured a three-month extension to their overwhelming strike mandate.
This means that junior doctors in Wales now have the right to enact industrial action over their pay until 17 September instead of 17 June when the mandate was due to run out.
Recognising the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors and the overwhelming 98 per cent vote by members in favour of industrial action back in December 2023, employers have agreed to honour this extension to allow talks to continue.
Co-chairs of the Welsh Junior Doctor Committee Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey said: “We are pleased to be able to secure an extension to our overwhelming strike mandate. “Whilst we hope to put an end to our pay dispute through pay negotiations by reaching a credible deal and restoring our pay, it was important to secure more time for our mandate.
“The extension allows us to focus on talks but also provides us with the scope to get organised and enact our legal right to strike should we need to.
“This is about honouring the emphatic mandate of our members.
“Doctors have experienced real terms pay cut of almost a third since 2008.
“They voted overwhelmingly to put an end to the devaluing of their service, they know they are not worth a third less than their predecessors and they know the time is now to stick up for the profession and turn the tide of the continued erosion of their pay once and for all.”
The Welsh Government and NHS employers have agreed to the extension as part of ongoing pay negotiations where all parties hope to reach an end to the pay dispute with junior doctors, SAS doctors and Consultants in Wales.
Last month, BMA Cymru Wales announced it was suspending forthcoming industrial action for Consultants and SAS doctors and putting plans on hold to announce more strike dates for junior doctors to allow pay negotiations to take place.
The decision to enter pay negotiations was based on a significant proposal from the Welsh Government to form the basis of talks to end the pay disputes which has seen junior doctors take part in 10 days of industrial action since January.