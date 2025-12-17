A Hywel Dda nurse with over 25 years of experience was found to have continually sexually assaulted a female nurse in the workplace despite being repeatedly told to stop.
Syam Teeluck was found to have forced his hands down the nurse's trousers on several occasions, twice pulling the junior nurse into a room and attempting to kiss her, and once lying on top of the nurse whilst she was asleep.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council struck off Teeluck on 27 November after hearing of proven incidents, including one in which Teeluck pulled the nurse's hand onto a wet patch on his groin area and stated, ‘see that’s your fault’ or words to that effect.
The victim said: “[He] was very good at making sure no one was around when he did these things.”
The panel’s decision was due to “repeated incidents of serious sexual misconduct over a period of time which continued despite being told on numerous occasions it was not reciprocated, and the abuse of the position of trust and power in that you targeted a more junior female member of staff.”
They added that his length of service meant he should have been “well aware that your actions involved an imbalance of power and a breach of professional boundaries and that your behaviour towards [the nurse] was unacceptable”.
Having served as a registered nurse specialising in learning disabilities since 1993, he represented himself at the hearings which took place between May 2024 and November 2025.
Teeluck had sent numerous explicit messages, stating: “CAN WE spend a nite together”, “Do you want sex with me”, “But I want to sleep with u”, “If u dnt know to have sex with me please tell me no”, “But I haven’t had sex for a long time n fancy u” and “It is best cox I want u”.
The nurse described one incident: “Teeluck followed me into the kitchen... he grabbed me by the arm and pulled me into the cold room.
“I was trying to pull away from him, but he was stronger than me... he then pushed me against a unit and tried to kiss me.
“I was turning my head away and trying to push him off me whilst telling him no.
“He didn’t listen and kept trying to kiss me, but I eventually managed to get away from him...
“I immediately went into another room where I found [a colleague].
“I instantly started to cry, told her what happened and showed her a mark I had on my arm.”
Recounting another occasion, she said Teeluck “came up from behind me as I was walking down the corridor and put his hand back then down my trousers and grabbed my bum cheek”.
She pulled away and told him to stop.
She described him doing this so many times she lost count and would try and only choose clothing “he couldn’t put his hands down”.
Teeluck was struck off pending appeal.
