The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS prepare for winter after last year “saw too many people wait too long for care and support.”
Health and Care Minister, Mabon ap Gwynfor has asked NHS Wales and social care partners to “plan earlier and focus on practical steps that will help people get the right care sooner.”
The Welsh Government said the “aim is for safer and more resilient ambulance, emergency department and acute hospital services over the challenging winter period.”
“This includes targeting support for older people with complex needs, tackling corridor care and helping people to return home from hospital when they are ready.”
Health and Care Minister, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: "Our fantastic NHS and social care staff worked incredibly hard last winter, and we are being clear with health boards and partners more needs to be done.
“Last winter was tough – too many people waited too long for the care they needed, and that's not good enough. Early planning and action are key, and I've also asked officials to begin planning now so we're better prepared for the winters ahead.
“I am also clear that this is not just a winter challenge.
“The recent period of extreme heat is a clear reminder that pressures and risk can arise at any time of year.
“Our ambition is simple - safe services all year round that protect ambulance and hospital capacity for those who really need them, ensuring people get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”
Plans include boosting vaccination rates; keeping people well at home by identifying those most at risk earlier; freeing up hospital beds; helping people leave hospital safely when they're ready; and keeping community and hospital services running smoothly under pressure and looking after the staff who make that possible.
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